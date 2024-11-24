Man City told Pep Guardiola they will WIN legal battle against Premier League before coach signed new deal

gettyRitabrata BanerjeeMan City told Pep Guardiola they will WIN legal battle against Premier League before coach signed new dealManchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier LeagueManchester City assured Pep Guardiola that they will win the legal battle against the Premier League before he signed a new contract.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity assured Guardiola that they would win legal battleBoss signed new deal earlier this weekNow on run of five straight defeatsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther86987 Votes