Man City grant Erling Haaland special request as as concerns mount following 114-count guilty verdict

Erling Haaland was withdrawn in the 67th minute of Norway's 2-1 Nations League defeat to Portugal. The striker requested the substitution after suffering from suspected muscle fatigue.

Fears of a serious injury were quickly dismissed. Norway manager Stale Solbakken confirmed the early exit was a pre-planned decision to manage the 26-year-old's gruelling workload.

The prolific forward, who already boasts five goals in five league appearances this season, has been granted a short holida by Manchester City, according to The Sun. He is scheduled to return to the Etihad Campus on Thursday to finalise preparations for Sunday's vital trip to Anfield.



