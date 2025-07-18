Man City approach Burnley over goalkeeper James Trafford as Premier League giants attempt to negotiate £40m buy-back clause

Manchester City have reportedly made formal contact with Burnley to discuss the potential return of their former academy graduate James Trafford. The 22-year-old goalkeeper, currently at Turf Moor, is the subject of renewed interest from his boyhood club just two years after being sold.

City looking for a new goalkeeper

Have set sights on Burnley's Trafford

Has a £40 million buy-back clause