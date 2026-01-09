Getty/GOAL
Man City announce signing of Antoine Semenyo as £62.5m winger reveals Pep Guardiola influence on transfer decision
Meteoric rise: Semenyo one of the Premier League's 'most feared forwards'
Semenyo has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since leaving Bristol City for Bournemouth in January 2023. His stock soared last season on the back of registering 13 goals across all competitions.
He has already reached double figures this term and is being billed by City as “one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards”. The 26-year-old will come straight into contention for Pep Guardiola and could make his debut in a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash with Newcastle on Tuesday.
What Semenyo said about Man City move
Semenyo has told the club’s official website of embracing a new challenge and why he is delighted to be linking up with a coach that can help him to deliver on trophy targets: “I am so proud to have joined Manchester City. I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.
“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season. The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do.”
Rival interest: Man City win the race for much sought-after signature
City have been able to acquire Semenyo for slightly less than the £65m release figure that was stipulated in his contract at Bournemouth. The Cherries have accepted a 10 per cent sell-on clause in their deal with domestic foes.
Semenyo had been heavily linked with Liverpool, amid the uncertainty regarding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Anfield, while Manchester United were also credited with interest in the powerful forward. He has, however, ended up at the Etihad.
City are delighted about that, with director of Football Hugo Viana saying of another notable coup for the Blues: “Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout the process.
“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. I am excited to see the player Antoine can become in the weeks, months and years ahead.
“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”
Proven performer: Trophy targets and World Cup dream
City have said of their new arrival: “Possessed with superb natural talent, a superb turn of speed and a lethal eye for goal, Antoine Semenyo possesses the perfect array of qualities to truly shine at City.
“Indeed, such are his abundant skill sets, Antoine feels tailor-made to thrive in the brand of exciting, attacking-based football that has become the hallmark of Pep Guardiola’s storied City reign.
“Crucially, he arrives at the Etihad already armed with a wealth of top-flight experience thanks to his time at Bournemouth where he has thrived over the past three years. On top of that, Semenyo also boasts international pedigree of the highest calibre.”
Semenyo has 32 senior caps for Ghana and will be hoping to line up for them against England in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Prior to that, he has major silverware across four competitions to chase down at club level - with City still in the hunt for Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup crowns.
