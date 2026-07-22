Man City announce new contract for Phil Foden as he looks forward to working under 'brilliant' Enzo Maresca

"Committing my future to City means everything to me," Foden told the club's official website. "Playing for this club is all I’ve ever wanted to do and it’s always an honour to wear the shirt. It’s not lost on me that I’ve been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we’re always looking to the future and trying to win more.

"I can only thank the club, staff, teammates and fans who continue to put their faith in me. I hope I’ll be able to repay you for years to come."

The forward is particularly enthused by the return of Maresca to the dugout, with the Italian taking the reigns following his successful stints with Chelsea and Leicester City. Maresca previously served as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, a period where Foden felt he thrived.

"I can’t wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the treble season – someone all the players respected and loved working with," he added. "To have him back here is exciting. Personally, I know I’ve improved so much from working with our coaches and world-class squad. I am excited for the next phase of my career at this great club."