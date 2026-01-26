AFP
Watch out, Real Madrid! Lyon boss makes Endrick request after Brazilian's stunning start to life with Ligue 1 side
Lyon hoping to retain Endrick's services
Endrick provided the assist for Abner Vinicius' winning goal in Lyon's 2-1 win over Brest and followed that up with a hat-trick in Sunday's resounding 5-2 victory at Metz. The 19-year-old's performances have seen Fonseca lodge a request for the board to negotiate with Real Madrid to extend Endrick's loan spell beyond the end of the season.
While the initial agreement was for Endrick to remain at Parc OL until the summer, Fonseca is hoping that Lyon and Real Madrid can come to an agreement that would see the teenage striker remain at the club until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, according to ESPN Brasil.
Endrick secured a switch to France having struggled for game time in the Spanish capital in the first half of the season having fallen out of favour under Xabi Alonso. Following his move to the Ligue 1 side, Alonso has since been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa and it remains to be seen what his plans are for the Brazilian.
'This is just the beginning' says Endrick
Endrick, meanwhile, feels vindicated by his decision to move to Lyon earlier this month in a bid to secure more playing time. The forward only managed 12 minutes of league action under Alonso in the first half of the season.
And having bagged a hat-trick against Metz, Endrick said after Sunday's game: "That was the first hat trick of my life, I'm very happy, truly. It was an incredible match. I'll keep the ball from that game at home. It's an incredible day in my life."
When asked about those who questioned his decision to leave Real Madrid for Lyon in a World Cup year, Endrick said: "I think it's been really great playing in this league [Ligue 1]. It's strong and physical, with a lot of aggression. I like that.
"It wasn't a mistake [coming to Lyon]. Life is like that. My life has always been difficult, it's never been easy. I stay strong with the strength I receive from the people around me. This is just the beginning. People have always told me that Lyon is a great team and that I should come and play here, and the truth is that the team is, indeed, very good."
'Lyon is a great place'
Endrick also took advice from Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti before securing his January switch to Lyon. "Lyon is a great place, I'm very lucky and I feel really good here," he added.
"This hat trick is very important to me, it helps the team win and I'm really pleased. I can contribute to the team and I feel like I belong. It's like God told me this was the right place for my career. Every day, every moment, I never could have imagined it, and now it's a reality.
"There's a great understanding with my teammates, the fans, and the staff as well. We're going to keep working even harder and we're already focused on the next match."
- Getty Images
Lyon extended winning run to four games
Sunday's win over Metz saw Lyon move up to fourth in the Ligue 1 table as Fonseca's side extended their winning run to four matches. However, OL remain nine points behind league leaders and defending champions PSG.
The Parisian side leapfrogged high-flying Lens at the Ligue 1 summit over the weekend as Marseille claimed a 3-1 win over Pierre Sage's side at the Velodrome.
Next up for Lyon is the welcome of PAOK in the Europa League before the resume league duties with a home game against Lille next week.
