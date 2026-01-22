‘Luis is an important player’ - Javier Mascherano backs Suárez’s role at Inter Miami amid Germán Berterame rumors

Inter Miami have officially resumed training ahead of the 2026 MLS season, and transfer speculation quickly followed. Multiple reports indicate the club is closing in on CF Monterrey forward Germán Berterame, with negotiations believed to be in their final stages.

Amid the rumors, Mascherano was asked about how Berterame’s arrival could impact Suárez’s role in the squad. The Argentine was emphatic in his response.

“Luis is an important player for the club, and he will continue to be. When we start preseason, everyone starts from zero. We’ll evaluate the level of every player and put the most competitive team possible on the field,” Mascherano said.

Mascherano wouldn't directly confirm or deny the potential move for Berterame, though.

“We want a competitive team. What I can say is that some players have already arrived, and for sure others will arrive,” he said.