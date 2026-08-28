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imago-sport-1081097688.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Adhe Makayasa

'He's very intelligent' - Luis Enrique relishing Davide Ancelotti showdown ahead of Lille clash

Luis Enrique
D. Ancelotti
Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique is relishing a tactical duel against Davide Ancelotti when the reigning French champions travel to Lille on Friday night. The Spanish tactician praised the former Real Madrid assistant for his sharp footballing brain while viewing the demanding test at Stade Pierre-Mauroy as ideal preparation for Europe.

  • Spaniard prepares northern test

    Enrique is fully focused on his first tactical showdown against Davide Ancelotti's Lille as he looks to guide Les Parisiens back to winning ways. The reigning Ligue 1 champions head into their second away fixture of the campaign at Stade Pierre-Mauroy after being held to a 2-2 draw by Rennes on the opening weekend. The testing clash in northern France could also see Fabian Ruiz mark his 100th appearance in the French top flight.

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    Enrique embraces tactical rehearsal

    The Spanish tactician believes a testing-away assignment serves as the ideal platform to fine-tune tactical variations ahead of their upcoming European campaign. Speaking to PSG TV and the media, Enrique said: "There are no easy away games, but this is a positive situation because we can try out a few things that we'll be working on with the Champions League and the future in mind. Games like this are particularly motivating."

  • Italian coach earns praise

    Carlo Ancelotti's son has stepped out on his own as a head coach after years spent honing his craft within Real Madrid's coaching staff. Offering high praise for his younger counterpart's tactical acumen, Enrique added: "Everyone knows who he is; he's been really important alongside Carlo in recent years.

    "I like what he's shown as a coach and his opinions on his father. Based on what I've seen of him and his coaching style at Real Madrid, he's very intelligent and a very good coach, and he'll be able to show that at Lille. It'll be exciting to meet him, and I'm looking forward to this game."

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    Gruelling domestic schedule looms

    PSG are aiming to snap a three-match winless run against domestic opposition while extending a prolific record that has seen them score 33 goals against Lille since 2021-22. Meanwhile, the hosts could win their opening two Ligue 1 fixtures for only the second time in the last 20 seasons. A positive result in northern France will be vital for both clubs before the domestic campaign pauses for the international break.

Ligue 1
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG