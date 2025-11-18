Getty
London City Lionesses star Freya Godfrey handed maiden England call-up as Lauren Hemp & Grace Clinton return to Sarina Wiegman's squad for final 2025 fixtures
England fixtures: Next up for the Lionesses
The Lionesses will play host to the Asian champions on November 29, with 80,000 tickets being issued for that game at the home of English football, before tackling African opposition when heading to the south coast on December 2.A meeting with China will see England complete a hat-trick of outings under the famous Wembley arch in 2025. They were beaten 1-0 by World Cup winners Spain in January, before crushing Portugal 6-0 on home soil in May.
England squad in full
Goalkeepers: Sophie Baggaley (Brighton & Hove Albion), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)
Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Anouk Denton (West Ham United), Grace Fisk (Liverpool), Taylor Hinds (Arsenal), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)
Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Grace Clinton (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa), Lucia Kendall (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Freya Godfrey (London City Lionesses), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jess Park (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
Who has been named in the latest Lionesses squad?
Wiegman has made a point of keeping a pathway open between the U23 ranks and her senior squad across a glittering reign as England manager. Godfrey is the latest to tread that path after landing a well-deserved promotion. The Arsenal academy graduate gets the nod after catching the eye for WSL newcomers the London City Lionesses.
Elsewhere, two-time European Championship winner Hemp returns from injury alongside club colleague Clinton. Sophie Baggaley, Anouk Denton, Grace Fisk, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall all retain their places having been named in England’s last camp during the October international window.
Who misses out and why?
While plenty of familiar faces are involved this time around, a number of others are absent. Euro 2025 penalty shootout hero Hannah Hampton is missing through injury. Michelle Agyemang tore her ACL in the last camp, Alex Greenwood is nursing a knock and Lionesses captain Leah Williamson is still working her way back from a knee issue sustained during the summer. Chelsea forward Lauren James has made her comeback with Chelsea but is absent as she rebuilds her fitness.
Jess Park has not been called upon following a busy campaign with club and country. Having reached the end of the NWSL play-offs, and ahead of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup with Gotham FC early in 2026, the 28-year-old defender has been awarded a much-needed break.
Familiar foes & new opposition
A clash with China will conjure up memories for the Lionesses of their impressive 6-1 victory over the same opposition at the 2023 World Cup - where Wiegman’s side made the final. Ghana will be faced for the first time as England bring their schedule for 2025 to a close.
St Mary’s is, however, a familiar venue having hosted a 5-0 win over Northern Ireland during Euro 2022 and Wiegman’s opening game as England boss in September 2021.
Wiegman reflects on 2025 as Lionesses look ahead to World Cup qualifying
Wiegman has said of her latest selection, at the end of what has been another productive 12 months: “It’s been another unforgettable year and we’re looking forward to finishing it in the right way with these final two matches of the ‘Homecoming Series’. We will have the chance to celebrate our successes in front of our supporters but we’re also fully focused on our objective to qualify for the World Cup. With competitive fixtures in March, April and June 2026 these games against non-European opposition will give us some important learnings and development opportunities. It’s another very important window for us to work hard with the players and try different things.
“To play in front of over 80,000 at Wembley is something that we will never ever take for granted. We thank the fans for their truly incredible support, both at home and abroad, throughout 2025.”
Heading into the new year, England are readying themselves for the start of 2027 World Cup qualification. They will face Spain, Iceland and Ukraine in the group stage - with it being announced that another home meeting with La Roja on April 14 is set to be held at Wembley.
