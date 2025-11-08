Liverpool star who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Lionel Messi over Portugal icon in GOAT debate

Speaking to Sky Sports, Chiesa didn’t hesitate when asked to pick between the two icons.

"I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo," he began. "Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and being present in every situation was a constant inspiration for me. Cristiano is on a different planet. It was exciting to work with him and see what he does to be so strong."

And yet, when the conversation turned to Messi, Chiesa’s tone shifted from admiration to awe.

"I have played with Ronaldo, and playing with him was incredible," he said. "They (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) are truly the best players in history. And to be completely honest, I have to say that Leo Messi is the best footballer in history."

However, back in 2019, when the two superstars were still at the peak of their powers, and Messi had not yet won the World Cup, Chiesa had a different opinion.

"For two or three years, I really struggled to get any playing time, as my physique wasn’t as well-developed as others my age," Chiesa told Undici magazine.

"When you are 14 or 15 years old, it feels like this desperate disappointment. I thought many times about giving up, but my family always believed and ultimately so did I. When I wasn’t playing, I’d try to think: I’ll play the next one. Working hard in training really paid off, it’s the push that got me to Serie A and now has me trying to improve week by week.

"It’s the same attitude as Cristiano Ronaldo. He doesn’t have the talent of Messi, but has won the same number of Ballon d’Or trophies. An exemplary professional like him proves if you want to reach the top and stay there, focusing on every tiny detail is crucial."

