Liverpool player ratings vs Sunderland: Florian Wirtz to the Reds' rescue after another Virgil van Dijk defensive disaster

A deflected Florian Wirtz strike helped Liverpool salvage a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday in what was another hugely underwhelming performance from the reigning Premier League champions. The Reds looked set for another defeat after Chemsdine Talbi's opener, but clawed their way back to earn a point after a moment of magic from their German summer signing.

Having managed to end a poor run of form with victory over West Ham last time out, Liverpool were uninspired once again in the opening 45 minutes of the contest, failing to conjure up much in the final third while Sunderland offered glimpses of the threat that has helped them enjoy such a positive start to the season.

The Black Cats had struck the woodwork twice through Trai Hume and Omar Alderete, and eventually managed to get their noses ahead in the second half when Talbi was allowed too much time on the edge of the box to shoot, with his effort deflecting off the retreating Virgil van Dijk and spinning into the far corner.

Liverpool seriously struggled in attack as the visitors stayed resolute at the back, but they benefitted from some ill fortune for the visitors as Wirtz danced his way through the box and scuffed a shot which deflected off Nordi Mukiele and looped in for an own goal.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (4/10):

    Got away with one unconvincing save which deflected onto the bar. Little chance realistically with the goal.

    Joe Gomez (4/10):

    Booked for a late challenge early in the second half. Not quite as assured as he was upon his recall against West Ham.

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Not assertive at the back, which didn't help with his centre-back partner having another shocker.

    Virgil van Dijk (2/10):

    Gave the ball away and then backed off when Talbi lined up his shot when he could have engaged sooner. The decision proved costly as the ball deflected off his side and into the net to compound yet another unconvincing display from the Reds skipper. 

    Andy Robertson (5/10):

    His delivery from out wide left a lot to be desired, though he wasn't tested all too much at the back. 

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Probably showed the most creativity of Liverpool's midfielders, making three chances.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Went close to scoring with a header, but is still some way off his brilliant form from the past few seasons.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Showed his natural fleet-footed skill throughout the contest and engineered Liverpool's equaliser, though he may not be credited with the goal as it looked to be going off target.

    Attack

    Dominik Szoboszlai (5/10):

    Didn't look like a great fit for the right-wing role, with his build-up play with Gomez a little clunky.

    Alexander Isak (4/10):

    Still looks rather off the pace despite getting off the mark at the weekend. 

    Cody Gakpo (3/10):

    Offered very little and was hooked at half-time.

    Subs & Manager

    Mohamed Salah (4/10):

    Did try to make things happen to his credit, but little came off for the Egyptian.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Made a positive impact from the bench and his run into the box proved vital for the equaliser.

    Hugo Ekitike (5/10):

    Didn't get too many opportunities during his 20-minute cameo.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Played some probing passes into the final third.

    Federico Chiesa (7/10):

    Brought on as a last throw of the dice from the manager. Instead made an absolutely crucial goal-line clearance.

    Arne Slot (4/10):

    His side are still struggling to show their 2024-25 iteration, with their attacking play stunted and their defence looking as vulnerable as ever.

