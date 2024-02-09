Jurgen Klopp slams IFAB! Liverpool boss addresses sin-bin controversy and doubts whether football's law makers have 'ever had a fantastic idea'Aditya GokhaleJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueIt was reported that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) could trial a 'sin-bin' and the idea has been ridiculed by Jurgen Klopp.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReports suggest new rule change in footballBlue cards and 10-minute sin-bins trialsKlopp says rule change 'not a good idea'