FBL-EURO-U21-ENG-NEDAFP
Harry Sherlock

'Add another £20m!' - Liverpool fans thrilled as wantaway Harvey Elliott channels Lionel Messi with outrageous brace to deliver Euros final spot for England Under-21s & drive up transfer value

H. ElliottLiverpoolTransfersEngland U21England U21 vs Netherlands U21Netherlands U21EURO U21

Liverpool fans believe Harvey Elliott has increased his value ahead of a potential move to Brighton after scoring twice for England's Under-21s.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England reach final with 2-1 win over Netherlands
  • Elliott scores twice
  • Fans delighted amid reports of move
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱