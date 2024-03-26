Sarina Wiegman 2023Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

'Very inappropriate' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman calls for 'regulation' of player-coach relationships in women's game amid Leicester's investigation into Willie Kirk allegations

WSLSarina WiegmanWomen's footballEnglandLeicester City WFC

England boss Sarina Wiegman has called for "regulation" of player-coach relationships amid Leicester's investigation into Willie Kirk.

  • Wiegman dubs player-coach relationships 'inappropriate'
  • Leicester boss Kirk being investigated after allegations
  • England coach says 'regulation' of issue is needed

