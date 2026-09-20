MIS
'We'll try, whether we're here or not!' – Lionel Scaloni drops major hint on Argentina future
Scaloni breaks silence to address Argentina managerial future
Lionel Scaloni has spoken publicly for the first time about his future as head coach of the Argentina national team. Ahead of an international window featuring three friendlies and a farewell appearance for Lionel Messi, the Pujato-native addressed his long-term continuity at the helm.
Having led La Albiceleste through a remarkably successful eight-year cycle, Scaloni stopped short of explicit confirmation but strongly suggested he will remain.
His comments open the door for a extended tenure focused on guiding the squad through its next competitive evolution.
Manager confirms intent to lead upcoming youth revolution
Speaking to MiGu, Scaloni emphasized that an exciting new era begins as younger prospects knock on the senior team door. The 48-year-old manager insisted age remains irrelevant, promising that form and commitment will dictate squad inclusion.
He outlined his primary objective to establish a smooth transition while preserving the team's tactical identity.
"Logically, we'll try, whether we're there or not. That's not the important thing," Scaloni stated. "They truly deserve it, that's our intention in the upcoming matches: to give young players the opportunity to adapt to our style of play. Now an important, exciting period begins."
Scaloni draws parallels to post-Copa America uncertainty
Reflecting on the psychological challenge of maintaining hunger, Scaloni drew comparisons to the period following their 2024 Copa America triumph in the United States. The manager acknowledged that repeating trophy-laden cycles remains difficult, but expressed faith in the group's collective resilience.
He stressed that building a positive connection between the supporters and the squad stays paramount.
"After the 2024 Copa America, I also had a feeling that things were going to be tough," Scaloni explained. "It's difficult to try, I'm not saying it will be easy. As a coach, as the leader of the group, you have to know that it's going to be difficult."
Transition period begins as Messi era nears conclusion
With Argentina preparing to bid farewell to iconic captain Messi in upcoming fixtures, Scaloni paid tribute to the legendary number 10, calling him a unique footballer. The manager expressed gratitude for their shared journey while reiterating his commitment to building the next generation.
As La Albiceleste assemble in Buenos Aires, Scaloni looks ready to helm the rebuild.
The upcoming friendlies offer the coaching staff their first opportunity to test new talents on the international stage.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting