Lionel Scaloni's position at the helm of the Argentina national team received strong public support from former international team-mate Martin Demichelis. Speaking upon his return to Argentina during the Bundesliga break, the RB Leipzig head coach urged Scaloni to extend his tenure following eight years of historic success.

Scaloni has guided La Albiceleste through a golden era, claiming the Copa America and World Cup trophies.

Demichelis stressed that Scaloni remains the ideal leader to navigate the national team's impending generational transition.



