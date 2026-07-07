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Lionel Messi achieves World Cup first since Diego Maradona! Magical Argentine emulates fellow countryman during thrilling World Cup great escape act against Egypt
Historic comeback stuns the world
Argentina executed one of the most dramatic turnarounds in tournament history to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. The South American side found themselves two goals down following strikes from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.
According to OptaJoe, Argentina were trailing as of the 78th minute, which is the latest any team has ever been two or more goals down in a FIFA World Cup game and come back to win without going to extra-time. Messi sparked the revival by equalising in the 83rd minute after Cristian Romero had pulled a goal back. Enzo Fernandez then headed home the winner in stoppage time, shattering Egyptian dreams and completing a miraculous escape.
Matching a legendary milestone
The dramatic victory was driven by an absolute masterclass from Messi, who replicated a statistical feat not seen for four decades. Messi tormented the Egyptian defence throughout the match, combining elite goalscoring with supreme creative playmaking.
OptaJoe revealed the magnitude of his performance, stating: "The last two players to score, complete 5+ dribbles, and create 5+ open play chances in a @FIFAWorldCup match: Lionel Messi v Egypt (2026) Diego Maradona v Belgium (1986)". By matching Diego Maradona, Messi has once again proven his unparalleled ability to carry his nation on his shoulders during the most critical moments of a knockout tie. His overall influence dictated the tempo and ultimately forced the Egyptian collapse.
Unprecedented goalscoring form
Beyond his creative brilliance, Messi has reached extraordinary goalscoring heights at this tournament. Even though Messi missed an earlier penalty against goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, he maintained his composure to deliver when it mattered most. His late equaliser means he has now scored eight goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As noted by OptaJoe, this is the most by a player through a team’s opening five games of a single edition since Germany's Gerd Muller in 1970, who netted 10 times. Such clinical finishing highlights how Messi has evolved his game, ensuring Argentina remain a lethal attacking force as they navigate the immense pressure of the latter stages of the competition in North America.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the quarter-finals
Argentina will now prepare for their highly anticipated quarter-final clash, carrying immense momentum from this historic 3-2 triumph. With Messi operating at an elite level and breaking long-standing records, the squad look exceptionally dangerous. Opponents will need to devise flawless defensive strategies to contain Messi as Argentina continue their relentless pursuit of another global crown.
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