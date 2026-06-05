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Lionel Messi, Son Hueng-Min lead strong MLS All Star starting XI with six first-timers for clash vs. Liga MX All-Stars
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A strong squad selected
The MLS All-Star XI is as strong as expected, with fans, media, and players combining to piece together a compelling side:
Goalkeeper: Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)
Left Back: Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United), Center Backs: Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire) and Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) Right Back: Andy Najar (Nashville SC)
Defensive Midfielder: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps) Attacking Midfielders: Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
Forwards: Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire), Son Heung-Min (LAFC), and Leo Messi (Inter Miami)
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Some big first time nods
The XI includes six first-time All-Stars. Youngster Zavier Gozo, rumored with a move to Aston Villa, highlights the newcomers. Son, who would have been a presumptive selection had he arrived in the league earlier last summer, also received a first-time nod. Markanich, Schwake, Cuypers, and Mbokazi round out the new faces.
Tim Ream has been named to the squad for the second time - but the first time in 15 years. He made the side in 2011 while playing for the New York Red Bulls.
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Will Messi show up?
Last year's All Star game was disrupted by controversy. Messi and co-Inter Miami star Jordi Alba were both selected to the side. But neither of the two players showed up to the game. The duo was suspended for one game for their actions. MLS confirmed to GOAL that those who don't show up will receive the same punishment:
"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match," the league said in a statement.
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Liga MX All Stars yet to be announced
Once again, MLS stars will take on the best of Liga MX. The league has not yet revealed its selections, although they were announced in mid June last year - roughly a month before the game. This year's fixture will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 29.