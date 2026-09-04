Will Lionel Messi honour Inter Miami contract through 2028? Former MLS star makes future prediction when it comes to Argentine GOAT

With Messi seemingly content for now, should the expectation be that he will play on for at least a couple more years? When Hislop was asked if he sees lucrative terms being honoured, the former FC Dallas goalkeeper - speaking in association with top online casinos in Canada - told GOAL: “I do. One of those reasons being he was front and centre around the planning, around everything to go with the opening of the new stadium and what's to come. I think he'll see that through at the very least. He'll probably then take up some kind of ambassadorial role, so he'll continue to be present in Miami, even if it is just to show up for games every day.

“But as a player, as long as he stays fit, I expect him to see that through. I understand his decision to retire from international football. Demands of league and international football is a lot. Even for somebody who is 38 or 39, given the fact that you've won as much as Lionel Messi, it's all about the World Cup. I don't expect to see him playing in the World Cup in four years' time.

“What else is there for him to really target in terms of international football? Probably as a result, leaving out international football benefits his club football and extends his career in that regard.

“To your initial question, yes, I absolutely think he will be around in Miami in 2028 at the very least. How much further he goes from there is entirely up to him. But 2028, I expect to see him in a Miami shirt.”