AFP
Lionel Messi provides magic touch as Inter Miami clinch 2026 MLS playoff spot with dominant win over NYCFC
Inter Miami cruise past New York City FC
The Herons booked their postseason ticket with a commanding 2-0 win over NYCFC on Wednesday evening. Berterame opened the scoring by ending a goal drought that stretched back to late May, tapping home a precise pass from Luis Suarez to beat goalkeeper Matthew Freese.
De Paul doubled the advantage before the break in spectacular fashion. Exchanging passes with Messi on the edge of the penalty area, the Argentine midfielder unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner. NYCFC had a late opportunity to halve the deficit from the penalty spot, but Dayne St. Clair produced a brilliant save to preserve his clean sheet.
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Gonzalez targets continued improvement
Wednesday’s triumph marked the second league victory for new head coach Kily Gonzalez, who took charge in mid-September. The Argentine tactician expressed satisfaction with securing play-off football but stressed the importance of further development.
"Well, [qualifying for the playoffs] was one of the club's initial goals for the season, and we're there, but we still need to keep improving as a team," Gonzalez told reporters following the final whistle. "When you have players who are willing to buy into the vision you're trying to implement, everything becomes easier.
"We recognize the mistakes we've been making, or are still making, and we address them during training. And really, that willingness makes it much easier to convey clear concepts."
Messi eyes more silverware after international retirement
The result propelled Inter Miami to second in the Eastern Conference standings, having accumulated 52 points from 29 fixtures. They remain in pursuit of overall pacesetters Nashville SC, while looking to defend the MLS Cup crown they lifted against the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025.
It has been an emotional year for Messi, who leads the league with 23 goals and 14 assists. After guiding Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, the legendary forward announced his retirement from international football and is now entirely focused on securing domestic glory in Florida.
"This is a club that looks after him and protects him," Gonzalez said about Messi. "His teammates show him constant affection. They go all out for him and give everything they have. He pushes us to be better every single day and challenges us."
- AFP
A crucial test awaits in Atlanta
Miami will look to extend their impressive run of form when they travel to face Atlanta United this Saturday. Following a 4-0 demolition of DC United and this clinical display against NYCFC, Gonzalez's men are building formidable momentum at the perfect time. A positive result in Georgia will be vital as they attempt to chase down Nashville for the top seed.
Meanwhile, New York City FC face an increasingly desperate fight for play-off qualification. Sitting just below the dotted line, they must regroup immediately ahead of a daunting home fixture against LAFC this weekend.
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