Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate branded 'sad' as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate admits World Cup win could make Portugal captain the undisputed GOAT

Discussion as to who fills the No.1 spot on any all-time list will continue to rage, with Ronaldo and Messi having raised the bar of individual brilliance to never before seen heights. Campbell, though, is of the opinion that they should not be pitted against one another as they bring different qualities to the table.

He is, however, intrigued to see whether Ronaldo can complete his medal collection by inspiring Portugal to a World Cup win. Campbell said when asked if landing a global crown would lift CR7 above Messi: "You have got an argument to say that.

“For me, I enjoy both of them. I wouldn’t say either is better than the other. I love the way Messi plays and I love all that Ronaldo has achieved. For me they are two of the greatest players to ever do it. Sometimes I think it’s a bit sad how people put one against the other. It’s just two incredible guys. Enjoy them!”