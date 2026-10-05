Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1080211985.jpgHMB-Media
Adhe Makayasa

Lionel Messi joins Argentina camp ahead of historic international farewell against Benin

L. Messi
Argentina
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
Friendlies
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi has linked up with the Argentina national squad at Ezeiza ahead of Tuesday's monumental farewell friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is preparing to pull on the Albiceleste shirt for the final time, bringing the curtain down on an unmatched 21-year international career on his own terms.

  • Captain returns for final bow

    The 39-year-old forward reported to Ezeiza on Sunday to begin preparations for his ceremonial outing against Benin at Estadio Monumental. Lionel Scaloni's squad reunited with their skipper riding high on momentum, having dispatched Bolivia 4-0 before cruising to a resounding 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso. The talisman's opening workout wrapped up with a traditional squad asado on Sunday evening.


  • imago-sport-1080269026.jpgBrazil Photo Press

    Legacy defined by historic glory

    The captain heads into Tuesday boasting a national record of 125 goals in 207 caps, an extraordinary haul highlighted by the World Cup, two Copa America titles, and the Finalissima.

    Outlining the motivation behind staging the showcase before 85,000 supporters, AFA president Claudio Tapia said: "We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina."

    The evening at River Plate's ground has been deliberately framed as the ultimate home tribute.

  • Missing champions amid club resistance

    Key figures Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo De Paul, and Nicolas Otamendi are set to line up alongside the number 10 for his final bow. Leandro Paredes will also be in attendance to lend his support from the stands, undeterred by a 10-match FIFA suspension handed down after the 2026 World Cup final. The celebrations will nevertheless go ahead without fellow Qatar 2022 winners Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina after AS Roma blocked the pair from travelling.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-ARG-RIVER-ARGENTINOS-MESSIAFP

    Life after the Albiceleste shirt

    The hosts will step out in a bespoke one-off kit featuring the Sun of May and laurel branches wrapped around the iconic number 10. Once the full-time whistle sounds in the capital, Messi will turn his attention back to Inter Miami, where he remains under contract through the end of the 2028 MLS campaign. For Scaloni, the focus shifts entirely to bedding in the next generation ahead of the next major tournament cycle.

Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Benin crest
Benin
BEN