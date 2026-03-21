Liam Rosenior 'didn't say much' to Chelsea players after Everton defeat as Jorrel Hato reveals squad's 'quiet' reaction

Hato spoke about the team's disappointment after losing again. He told BBC's Match of the Day: "I’m very disappointed of course. We tried but today was not enough. I don’t know what it is, but, how painful it is we have to take this one, and look forward. We have an international break everyone has time to think about the next game. We are still in the FA Cup, and also there’s the top four so we have to look forward."

The defender also spoke about the mood in the squad after the loss, adding: "Quiet. Of course, everybody is disappointed but we have to look forward. It’s painful this one, but we have to look forward."

And Hato admitted Rosenior did not have too much to say to his players. He explained: "Not really much, because he’s disappointed as well. Actually he said, what I said, we have to go forward even with how painful this is. I don’t have to say anything about the fans, they were great today, but it’s important to stay together as a team, as players and the whole club."