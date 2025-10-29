Liam Delap labelled a 'thug' as Chelsea striker is shown red card for two brainless bookings in seven minutes on return from injury against Wolves as Blues' disciplinary woes deepen

Chelsea were ruthless in the opening 45 minutes against Wolves on Wednesday night. Andrey Santos had settled nerves early on before Tyrique George doubled their advantage in the 15th minute. Estevao then added a third shortly before the break as Chelsea sought to wrap up the tie early on.

However, Wolves had threatened in the first half and they pulled one back through Tolu Arokodare three minutes after the break. David Moller Wolfe scored a second for Vitor Pereira's side with 15 minutes to play but their hard work was undone by Jamie Gittens with a thumping 89th-minute strike to restore Chelsea's two-goal advantage.

Moller Wolfe scored his second and Wolves' third in injury time but it was too little, too late for the Midlands side as they bowed out of the Carabao Cup despite a spirited fightback. While Chelsea will have been happy to progress in the competition, it was an incident in the second half from a returning payer that drew the ire of supporters.