Leon's Club World Cup appeal rejected, FIFA says playoff between LAFC and Club America will determine final tournament spot
CAS has rejected appeals from Club Leon, Club Pachuca and Liga Deportiva Alajuelense against FIFA decisions in relation to the Club World Cup
- CAS rejects Club Leon's Club World Cup appeal
- FIFA set to host one-game playoff between LAFC and Club America for final spot
- 2025 tournament will be largest version of competition to date