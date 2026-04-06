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No Leah Williamson?! Lionesses captain's availability for huge World Cup qualifier against Spain in real doubt as England star Beth Mead also suffers worrying knock in Arsenal's shock FA Cup exit
Arsenal 'having conversation with England' over Williamson's fitness
Williamson was included in the England squad when it was revealed last week. At that point, she'd missed all of Arsenal's last three games but Sarina Wiegman was hopeful that she would be fit enough to face Spain on April 14. "We're expecting that," she said. "She's had some small setbacks but, overall, she's doing really well. When she plays, she's playing really well. We have been careful with her, so have Arsenal, and mainly she herself is really on that too. I think she's going to make it and that's why we put her in the squad. She's in a good place and she's building. The niggle she picked up is not the worst but it just takes a little bit of time."
Arsenal boss Renee Slegers also faced the media and expressed hope that Williamson would be available for selection the next day, when the Gunners faced Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final second leg. However, the defender would not be involved as her side reached the semi-finals and she was missing again on Sunday, in the shock 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Brighton, with her chances of playing for England next week suddenly smaller as a result. "We will be having a conversation with England now, post-game, to make a plan for Leah," Slegers revealed after the loss.
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Who could take Williamson's place as England welcome Spain to Wembley?
The good news for England is that they have plenty of centre-back options to fill Williamson's void, should she need to withdraw from the squad. To be without their captain would be a blow, of course, but Wiegman has called up all of Alex Greenwood, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Maya Le Tissier for next week's games, which start with the hosting of Spain on April 14 and conclude with a trip to Iceland on April 18.
Wubben-Moy in particular has been in good form in the Arsenal defence, in Williamson's absence, and will hope to have staked a claim to make a rare start for her country. Though a consistent inclusion in Wiegman's squads, the 27-year-old is often used sparingly. However, she did start in the 6-1 win over Ukraine in March, which England opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with.
One Arsenal defender already confirmed to miss out on international duty
As for Arsenal, Williamson's continued absence is not their only concern. Steph Catley, their left-sided centre-back, limped off in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea with a calf issue, one that Slegers has confirmed will rule her out of Australia's upcoming fixtures in this international break.
Speaking after the game on Wednesday night, Slegers said the injury didn't "seem too bad" initially, but that Catley would be assessed in the coming days. Then, after the defeat to Brighton, she confirmed that the defender will not head off on international duty with Australia. "She will stay at home," the Arsenal boss said.
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Further concern for Arsenal and England? Mead also suffers knock
There could also be further concern for both England and Arsenal, after Beth Mead limped off in the Brighton loss. The winger had been having a lively game and stood out as one of the Gunners' brightest sparks in attack, but she was accidentally caught by Seagulls defender Manuela Vanegas just before the hour mark and went to the ground visibly in real pain, clutching her lower left leg.
Mead was able to walk off when substituted, rather than requiring the stretcher that was brought out in case, which could be a good sign, but it was too soon after the game for Slegers to provide any real update on the winger's situation. Details will emerge in the coming days, as England's April international camp begins.