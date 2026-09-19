'We can't always be chasing!' - Lautaro Martinez fires stern warning to Inter team-mates after double rescues point at Roma

Inter Milan found themselves in a familiar hole on Saturday evening when a brace from Manu Kone put Roma two goals ahead before the 40-minute mark. Remarkably, it was the fourth game in a row across Serie A and the Champions League in which the Nerazzurri had fallen 2-0 behind - having successfully mounted complete comebacks to win two of those previous encounters. It required a significant shift in intensity for the defending champions to claw their way back, with their talismanic captain Martinez sparking the revival in the 46th minute before eventually volleying home the equaliser in the 79th minute.

Speaking to DAZN in the aftermath of the four-goal thriller, the striker did not mince his words regarding the opening period. 'The first half needs to be wiped out, because we didn't have the right attitude,' he stated. 'From the restart, we changed mentality, and in a game at this level it becomes difficult if you give away a whole half.'