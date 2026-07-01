'If I were him, I'd do it!' - Lamine Yamal backs 'great player' Julian Alvarez to complete transfer to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

Yamal has not hidden his excitement regarding the possibility of playing alongside Alvarez at Barcelona. Speaking to El Larguero from Spain's World Cup base, the winger made it clear that the Atletico Madrid forward would be welcomed with open arms by the Blaugrana squad if he decides to push through a move to Catalonia this summer.

"Right now I don't think about it much, but I hope so, because he is a great player," Yamal said when asked about the potential transfer. "If he comes, we would welcome him with open arms. He is coming to the best club in the world, the best fans in the world, and the best city in the world, in my opinion. So, if I were him, I'd do it. If he wants to come, we are waiting for him, go ahead."



