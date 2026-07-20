Passing the torch? Heartbreaking moment Lamine Yamal comforts a devastated Lionel Messi after Spain sink Argentina in World Cup final

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium to reclaim football's biggest prize. After the final whistle, Messi was left lying on the pitch, visibly devastated as Argentina's title defence came to an end.

As Spain celebrated, Yamal was among the first players to approach Messi. The teenage star embraced the Argentina captain in a touching moment that many viewed as a symbolic passing of the torch between two generations.

The image carried added significance because Messi famously appeared alongside a newborn Yamal during a UNICEF photoshoot in 2007. What was once an ordinary campaign photograph has since become one of football's most remarkable coincidences.