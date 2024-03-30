Kylian Mbappe benched again? Luis Enrique offers cryptic response about PSG superstar before Le Classique

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeKylian Mbappe benched again? Luis Enrique offers cryptic response about PSG superstar before Le ClassiqueKylian MbappeLuis EnriqueMarseille vs Paris Saint-GermainMarseilleParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Kylian Mbappe could potentially be benched again against Marseille with Luis Enrique putting in a cryptic reply when asked about the forward.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG travel to Marseille nextMbappe could be left out of the starting XILuis Enrique preparing for life without superstar