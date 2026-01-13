Getty
Kylian Mbappe absent from Alvaro Arbeloa's first Real Madrid training session after strong response to Xabi Alonso's dismissal
Mbappe rested again after recovery from knee injury
Following an eventful couple of days for Real, the Blancos returned to training on Tuesday - ahead of a Copa del Rey clash with Albacete on Wednesday. Sweeping changes are expected to be made to their team when facing second tier opposition.
The likelihood is that Mbappe would not have featured in that contest even if he was fully fit. He has, however, been nursing a knee injury of late and was only named on the bench for a meeting with Barcelona in the Middle East.
He was introduced during the second-half of that fixture, as Real found themselves chasing the game and more major silverware, but made little impact in a 3-2 defeat. The World Cup winner is now being granted another rest.
How Mbappe reacted to news of Alonso's sacking
It was noted by ESPN that the France international did not form part of the group being put through their paces by Arbeloa in Valdebebas. That absence is likely to be addressed when Arbeloa faces the press.
While Mbappe has not been seen in public since Alonso was fired, he has broken his silence on social media. The 27-year-old posted in response to a stunning change in the dugout at Santiago Bernabeu: “It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter.”
Mbappe enjoyed plenty of success under Alonso, with 29 goals and five assists being recorded across 25 games. He is, however, said to be one of those that butted heads with the former Liverpool and Real midfielder.
Mbappe waved team-mates away from guard of honour
Mbappe was branded a “disgrace” by online viewers that saw him wave team-mates away from a guard of honour at the end of Real's cup final defeat to Clasico foes Barca. Alonso had been encouraging his players to line up and pay their respects to arch-rivals.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta said of those antics: “I’m surprised by what Mbappe did. In victory and defeat, you have to be generous and respectful. This is sport and you have to behave normally. I think that we were generous in victory and respected the opposing team. That’s why I can’t understand it.
“The truth is that I didn’t see that moment with Mbappe on the pitch, but I understand that it must have been a very difficult moment. They must have been very upset and that’s why there was that reaction.”
What comes next for managerless Real Madrid?
Meanwhile, Guillem Balague has been discussing what went wrong for Alonso in his column for BBC Sport. He admits that Mbappe, who became another ‘Galactico’ at the Bernabeu in 2024, was part of the problem.
Balague said: “Mbappe chased records, not always what he needed to recover from his latest injury, playing to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's 59 goals in a calendar year.
“Alonso never managed to convince the players his way was the right way. And without that, he could not impose the high press, the tempo, the positional football that defined his Leverkusen side.”
Balague added on what comes next for the Blancos: “Next in line is Castilla coach Alvaro Arbeloa. A club man. But if a legend like Alonso could not change the culture, Arbeloa faces an almost impossible task.
“If this season ends without trophies, Europe's elite will feel confirmed in their belief. If, by one of football's familiar contradictions, Real Madrid end up lifting silverware, we will reach the same conclusion we always do. That some managers fit certain clubs. And some clubs refuse to be managed at all.”
With Mbappe seemingly set to sit out midweek cup action, Real Madrid’s fearsome No.10 could return to the fold when the Blancos - who sit four points adrift of Barcelona in the Liga table - play host to Levante on Saturday.
