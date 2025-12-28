Kyle Walker and Lauryn Goodman reunited in chance encounter on former Man City ace's big night out in London

Walker and Goodman were both present at the same upmarket restaurant in Mayfair, London, as reported by The Sun, marking their first public sighting together since their High Court family case. The encounter took place at Bagatelle, where Walker was enjoying a night out with friends.

Onlookers at the venue included acquaintances of Walker’s wife Kilner, adding to the sense of tension around the evening. Goodman had reportedly been at the restaurant for around an hour before Walker arrived, meaning the two were in close proximity for a period, though they did not appear to interact directly.

The meeting came around 18 months after their court proceedings concerning maintenance arrangements for Goodman’s two children with the England defender. Despite the shared setting and the attention it drew from those nearby, both parties stayed with their own groups before Walker eventually left, while Goodman remained at the venue for longer.

