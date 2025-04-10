‘Anyone else I would have let him get sent off’ - Kyle Walker explains why he leapt to Dele Alli’s defence during nightmare Como debut for ex-Tottenham star against AC Milan
AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker has explained why he leapt to Dele Alli’s defence after seeing the ex-Tottenham star pick up a red card on his Como debut.
- Dele worked his way back from injuries
- Sent off 10 minutes into Como bow
- Former team-mate offered support