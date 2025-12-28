Getty Images
'Really loves Morocco' - Kylain Mbappe backing former PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi to win AFCON after visit to Rabat
- Getty
Morocco tipped to go the distance at AFCON
Morocco got their AFCON campaign off to a winning start as they beat Comoros 2-0 last weekend courtesy of goals from Brahim Diaz and a stunning Ayoub El Kaabi bicycle kick after the break. The Atlas Lions could only manage a draw with Mali on matchday two as Diaz's first half penalty was cancelled out by Lassine Sinayoko's second half effort from 12 yards.
The tournament hosts haven't yet qualified for the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, though they top Group A having claimed four points from their two games. And Morocco round off the group stage with a meeting with Zambia on Monday night, and it would be a huge surprise for Walid Regragui's to fail to progress to the next round.
While Morocco will have been disappointed by the stalemate with Mali, Mbappe's attendance against the Eagles will have given Morocco a huge boost as they look to claim AFCON glory for just the second time in their history.
Mbappe's trip to Rabat for the Boxing Day stalemate highlighted the close relationship between the France star and Morocco skipper Hakimi, one forged during their time together at PSG. And speaking about Mbappe's trip to North Africa, Hakimi emphasised how comfortable the Real Madrid star feels in the country, stating that the forward "really loves" Morocco.
'Mbappe really loves Morocco'
Speaking of Mbappe's visit to Morocco, Hakimi said: "Kylian Mbappe really loves Morocco. He’s enjoying our country. He’s enjoying Moroccan food, from what I understand."
In addition, the 27-year-old also shared his thoughts on AFCON, and while he is confident in Morocco's quality to go the distance, Mbappe remained optimistic about the Atlas Lions' chances of winning the competition.
"He said we’re a candidate to win this AFCON, but there are also a lot of others," Hakimi added.
African heavyweights Egypt and Nigeria have both booked their spot in the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations having both claimed six points from their opening two matches.
Egypt, who are the most successful team in AFCON history, beat Zimbabwe and South Africa top secure their knockout spot. Nigeria, meanwhile, got the better of Tanzania and Tunisia to ease to the next round.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Mbappe enjoying incredible Real Madrid season
At club level, Mbappe is shining for Real Madrid having scored 18 league goals for Los Blancos this season, at least seven more than any other player in La Liga this season. Mbappe's 18th goal came against Sevilla last weekend, and he copied the famous Cristiano Ronaldo 'Siu' celebration having struck a late penalty on his 27th birthday that saw the Real Madrid star match the Portugal international's record of 59 goals in a calendar year, a feat the 40-year-old achieved back in 2013.
Mbappe spoke highly of Ronaldo after the 2-0 win over Sevilla last time out, as he praised 'idol' Ronaldo. "It's incredible, in my first [full] year to be able to do what Cristiano did," the France captain said.
"[He’s] my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history. The celebration is for him. I wanted to give him a shout-out because he's always been good to me, he's helped me adapt to Madrid, and now it's great to help Madrid win games.
"Today I wanted to share that with him. I have a very good relationship with him, he’s my friend now, and I send my best wishes to him and all Madrid fans, and a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
"It's a special day because it's [also] my birthday. I’ve always said since I was little that it's a dream to play a professional match on my birthday, and even more so for my dream team. The goal was to finish the year with a win."
Real Madrid not in action again until 2026
Mbappe won't have a chance to break the record with Real Madrid not in action again until January 4th when they host Sevilla's bitter rivals, Real Betis. Xabi Alonso's side, who are second in La Liga, then take on Atletico Madrid for the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana.
If they beat Los Colchoneros on January 8th, then they will take on either Barcelona or Athletic Club in the final. The pair face off on January 7th, with Barcelona hoping for a repeat of their 4-0 win over the Basque outfit last month.
Advertisement