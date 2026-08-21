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Alvino Hanafi

Kompany opens up on Jamal Musiala's current condition ahead of the Supercup final

J. Musiala
Super Cup
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Jamal Musiala will miss Saturday's Franz Beckenbauer Supercup clash against Borussia Dortmund. The playmaker has been ruled out as the club manages adjustments to his ongoing medical treatment.

  • Missing the Supercup showdown

    Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on Saturday without playmaker Musiala. Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed that the 23-year-old is not in the squad for the trip to Signal Iduna Park.

    The high-profile fixture serves as the traditional curtain-raiser of the German season, contested between the previous campaign's top domestic sides. While Bayern chase another title, managing their star midfielder's wellbeing remains the absolute priority.

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    Managing treatment adjustments

    Musiala's recent health episodes sparked widespread concern, though club officials revealed they have known about the situation for some time. Kompany explained that recent adjustments to the player's medical treatment caused visible side-effects during matches.

    "He is not in the squad. It is about him making the adaptation in the treatment," Kompany told reporters. Sporting director Max Eberl added that the club has rallied around the player as a family to provide total support during this period.

  • Rival sympathy and squad updates

    The footballing community has united in support of Musiala, with Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken expressing sympathy despite their fierce on-pitch rivalry. Ricken admitted that the recent episodes involving the midfielder were shocking to witness from the outside.

    Meanwhile, Kompany provided positive news regarding summer signing Ismael Saibari, who is expected to feature against Dortmund. The manager praised Saibari's power and speed, noting that the newcomer will play an important role once fully integrated.

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    Eyes on a return to action

    Looking ahead, Bayern are fully focused on helping Musiala complete his recovery through individual training sessions this week. Kompany expressed excitement about the youngster's future return to the pitch once his treatment stabilizes.

    "I am looking forward to the counter-attack from Musiala, when he answers all questions on the pitch again," Kompany stated. Bayern now turn their full attention to capturing another silverware triumph in Dortmund.

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Borussia Dortmund
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Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
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