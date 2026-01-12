Kobbie Mainoo warned why he should 'never' go on loan by Man Utd legend as out-of-favour midfielder is given lifeline by Ruben Amorim exit

The past few months have arguably been the most testing of Mainoo’s fledgling career to date. Having burst onto the scene as a promising talent under Erik ten Hag and starring for England at Euro 2024, the 20-year-old found himself surprisingly frozen out of the starting XI following Amorim’s arrival. The Portuguese tactician’s rigid adherence to a 3-4-2-1 system left Mainoo marginalised, with reports surfacing in December that the academy graduate was actively seeking a loan move away from the Theatre of Dreams to salvage his season and maintain his standing in the international setup.

However, the mood at Carrington shifted overnight. With Amorim dismissed a week ago after a tumultuous 14-month tenure that culminated in his public criticism of the board, the door has swung back open for Mainoo to reclaim his spot in the heart of United’s midfield. It is a reversal of fortune that makes a temporary switch away from the club seem suddenly unnecessary, a sentiment strongly echoed by Treble-winner Yorke.

Speaking to PokerScout, Yorke reflected on the intense speculation surrounding Mainoo’s future and offered a piece of advice rooted in his own illustrious career. The former striker believes that for a player of Mainoo’s immense ceiling, a loan spell should not be on the cards. In Yorke’s view, the truly elite talents are those who make themselves indispensable to the first team, regardless of the managerial situation or tactical shifts.