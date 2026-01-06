'LAUGHING and JOKING!' - Kobbie Mainoo likes post that mocks ex-Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim & his coaching staff amid claims they're celebrating 'fat payout' of £10m

Amorim has now paid the price for his refusal to tinker with a formation that failed to deliver positive results on a consistent basis, with his 14-month tenure being brought to a close after spending 63 games at the helm.

United have taken decisive action after seeing their former boss speak out against the club’s board, while leaving several first-team performers frustrated - with many, including the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, being moved on.

Alejandro Garnacho is another who left Old Trafford after being frozen out by Amorim, and the Argentina international - who is now on the books at Chelsea - has liked an Instagram post confirming the sacking of his former boss.

Mainoo has also taken to social media and liked a post mocking the Portuguese's departure, with Instagram account @thatguysjokes quoting a report claiming "staff at Carrington were surprised to see Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff leave the training ground LAUGHING and JOKING" with the caption: "I'd be laughing too after getting a £10mil payout." Mainoo has not made a statement of his own.

