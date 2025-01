Paris Saint-Germain have completed a stunning €70 million (£59m/$72m) deal to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG complete Kvaratskhelia deal

Ligue 1 giants pay €70m for Georgian

Napoli eye Rashford as replacement Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱