Getty
Karim Benzema return to Lyon collapses despite Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to play for free
Homecoming dream halted by Saudi ties
The romantic prospect of Benzema leading the line for Lyon one last time was a genuine possibility during the summer transfer window. Following his departure from Real Madrid in 2023, the veteran forward has spent his time in the Middle East, but the pull of his roots remains incredibly strong. According to L'Euipe, the Lyon management approached the striker to gauge his interest in a return to Ligue 1. However, the financial sacrifice was not enough to overcome the legal complexities of his situation in Riyadh.
- Getty Images
The ambassadorial clause blocking Europe
Benzema’s long-term commitment to the Saudi Arabian football project proved to be the roadblock. The forward is currently signed to a massive commercial and ambassadorial contract that runs until 2030, aimed at promoting the Saudi Pro League and the Kingdom's sporting interests globally. The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) maintains a strict policy regarding these high-profile assets to fulfill image rights obligations and attend official events.
The striker’s camp reportedly looked into ways to balance both roles, but the demands of the French top flight were viewed as incompatible with the travel and appearances required by his Saudi duties. "It's delicate to say: 'I want to return there', because I left such a beautiful image... You never know what can happen. It's not the fear of returning. It's that sometimes, it's better to leave things like that," Benzema previously noted.
Al-Hilal exit and the Watkins factor
Benzema’s time in the Saudi capital came to an end a few days ago. The Riyadh-based giants confirmed that they had reached an agreement to part ways with the Frenchman. This exit followed a period of reported friction with manager Simone Inzaghi, who had been pushing for a younger, more dynamic focal point for his attack. The catalyst for this departure was the club's aggressive move in the transfer market, specifically the signing of Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. With the England international arriving to take the starting spot, Benzema’s position became increasingly redundant.
- Getty Images Sport
Retirement looms for the Lyon legend
With the Lyon door seemingly closed and his Saudi playing days over, speculation is mounting that the striker may finally hang up his boots. The ambassadorial role until 2030 remains the primary focus of his professional life, and with the PIF unlikely to allow him to represent another club outside of the Kingdom, his options for competitive football are limited. For Lyon, the missed opportunity represents more than just a loss on the pitch; it was a chance to bring home a local icon who still holds a massive commercial pull.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting