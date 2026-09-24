Unhappy at Man City? Juventus plot January rescue mission for frozen-out defender Rayan Ait-Nouri

Juventus are preparing to launch a January transfer move for City left-back Ait-Nouri. The Serie A giants are actively monitoring the defender's situation ahead of the winter window.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian outfit have already made contact with the Algeria international's entourage. They are eager to ascertain his availability for a mid-season switch to Turin. Ait-Nouri has struggled to secure regular playing time for the Cityzens under Enzo Maresca this season. As a result, Bianconeri are hoping to offer him an escape route away from the Etihad Stadium.