Patience running out in Turin! Juventus lining up January replacements just weeks after Woltemade arrival

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the honeymoon period for Woltemade at Juventus has concluded with startling speed, as the Bianconeri are already scouting potential replacements. The towering forward joined the Serie A club from Newcastle United on a straight £3.5 million loan deal, but has struggled to adapt to life in Turin.

Concerns regarding his suitability for the Italian giants were reportedly amplified following a recent international break with Germany in the UEFA Nations League. During a fixture against Serbia, Woltemade was responsible for a glaring miss that quickly went viral, failing to convert from just two yards out with an open goal at his mercy.

The German international was expected to benefit from the new national team set-up under Jurgen Klopp, with Juve boss Luciano Spalletti hoping the striker would return to Turin with renewed vigor. However, his limited playing time and lack of clinical finishing have told a different story.