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Patience running out in Turin! Juventus lining up January replacements just weeks after Woltemade arrival
Woltemade faces scrutiny after horror miss
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the honeymoon period for Woltemade at Juventus has concluded with startling speed, as the Bianconeri are already scouting potential replacements. The towering forward joined the Serie A club from Newcastle United on a straight £3.5 million loan deal, but has struggled to adapt to life in Turin.
Concerns regarding his suitability for the Italian giants were reportedly amplified following a recent international break with Germany in the UEFA Nations League. During a fixture against Serbia, Woltemade was responsible for a glaring miss that quickly went viral, failing to convert from just two yards out with an open goal at his mercy.
The German international was expected to benefit from the new national team set-up under Jurgen Klopp, with Juve boss Luciano Spalletti hoping the striker would return to Turin with renewed vigor. However, his limited playing time and lack of clinical finishing have told a different story.
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Tactical misfit at the Allianz Stadium
Standing at a massive 1.98m, Woltemade physically resembles a traditional target man, yet his playing style has created tactical friction. The player has openly admitted that aerial duels are not his primary strength, often preferring to drop deep and operate as a second striker.
The disconnect between his physical profile and his role on the pitch has made it difficult for him to secure a consistent starting spot. Woltemade has made three Serie A appearances for Juventus without registering a goal or an assist, and has found the back of the net just once in Bianconeri colors - converting a penalty in a 5-0 Europa League victory over NEC Nijmegen.
Retegui and Balogun emerge as targets
The search for a new talisman is already underway, with Giovanni Carnevali reportedly evaluating three primary targets to bolster the frontline. High on the shortlist is Mateo Retegui, the former Atalanta striker who currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah.
Additionally, former Arsenal star Folarin Balogun has been identified as a person of interest. The Monaco forward, who has previously shown his quality in Ligue 1 and on the international stage with the United States, offers the mobility and finishing ability that Woltemade has currently lacked. Balogun's situation at Monaco is being monitored closely as Juventus weigh up the financial feasibility of a move for the highly-rated attacker.
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Internal solutions and future planning
Beyond established stars playing abroad, Juventus are also looking at domestic talent within Italy. Antonio Raimondo is the third name on the shortlist, currently impressing while on loan at Frosinone from Bologna.
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