Why Juventus are ‘frosty’ on Robert Lewandowski transfer as striker prepares to leave Barcelona as a free agent

The prospect of Lewandowski arriving in Serie A this summer has hit a significant snag at the Allianz Stadium. While Pini Zahavi, the striker’s agent, recently stepped up efforts to find a new home for his client by traveling to Italy for meetings with top clubs, the reception from Juventus was reportedly far from warm. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that the Bianconeri have cooled regarding the transfer, largely due to the financial package required to sign him.

The 37-year-old current contract at the Spotify Camp Nou is officially set to expire on June 30, meaning he could hit the market as a free agent if an extension is not triggered. However, his age, coupled with massive wage expectations, has caused Juve directors to pause. The club are reportedly prioritising long-term financial sustainability over big-money contracts for players in the twilight of their careers, especially given the costs associated with world-class veterans.