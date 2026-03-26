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Juventus star Francisco Conceicao responds to Liverpool transfer talk
Conceicao's stance on Anfield links
As Salah prepares to bring the curtain down on his legendary career at Anfield, Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus star Francisco Conceicao as a primary candidate to fill the void. The Portuguese winger, currently on international duty in Cancun ahead of a friendly against Mexico, was asked directly about the reports linking him with a move to Merseyside.
“I know people talk about it being a great club, but I play for a big club where I’m happy,” replied Conceicao. “Right now I’m only focused on these two games we have with the national team, and then I’ll concentrate on the final stretch of the championship to help my club as much as possible.”
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Pressure and performance in Turin
Conceicao has established himself as a key figure under Luciano Spalletti, contributing four goals and three assists in 34 appearances for Juventus across all competitions this season. His technical ability and pace have drawn natural comparisons to Salah, but the youngster remains grounded, insisting that his priority is maintaining the high standards required at the Allianz Stadium.
“I’m at a big club where the pressure to win is immense. I just have to keep working and contributing with goals and assists,” he added. Juventus are currently locked in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification, competing with the likes of Roma and Como for a top-four Serie A finish, a factor that will likely dictate their ability to keep hold of their prized assets in the coming months.
Building a permanent future at Juve
After an initial loan spell from FC Porto, Juventus moved quickly to secure Conceicao’s services on a permanent basis last year. The Italian giants paid a fee of €30.4 million to land the winger, handing him a five-year contract that ties him to the club for the foreseeable future. This long-term commitment complicates any potential pursuit by Liverpool, who would likely have to pay a significant premium.
Despite the speculation, the player's immediate ambitions are tied to both club success and national team recognition. Having integrated well into the Italian game, he is focused on ensuring Juventus return to Europe's elite competition while cementing his place in Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
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World Cup dreams on the horizon
With the World Cup in North America fast approaching, Conceicao views his performances at club level as the vehicle to achieving his international dreams. He has become a regular fixture in the Portugal setup and hopes to use the end-of-season run-in to guarantee his seat on the plane.
“It’s a dream and a goal, and I will do everything to be there. My goal is to help with goals and assists, that’s what I try to do. I must continue to show every day that I have the ability to help the national team and be helped by them to continue to evolve,” he concluded.