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Jurgen Klopp to bring ex-Liverpool assistants on board as Red Bull & DFB discuss free transfer for new Germany coach
Klopp prepares to overhaul Germany's coaching staff
Germany's backroom staff is set for major changes as Klopp prepares to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, as per Kicker. Krawietz and Lijnders, who worked alongside Klopp during Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League-winning campaigns, are expected to join him. They will replace outgoing assistants Benjamin Hubner, Benjamin Gluck, Alfred Schreuder and Bram Geers.
Goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg is set to remain in place, while Hannes Wolf, currently the DFB's director of youth development and a former Borussia Dortmund colleague of Klopp, could also take on a larger role within the senior setup.
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Meeting in New York to finalise the deal
The operation to secure Klopp’s signature is moving into its final stages with meetings scheduled in the United States. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke are set to meet with the designated national coach in New York this weekend. These discussions follow the decision to keep Rudi Voller in his role as sporting director, providing a bridge between the federation and the new coaching staff.
Following the initial summit with Klopp, Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff is also expected to fly to New York to discuss the transition. Klopp currently serves as the Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group under a contract that runs until 2029. While there is no formal release clause in his deal, an "exit agreement" was reportedly established when he joined, allowing him to explore the national team vacancy when the opportunity arose.
A unique agreement could benefit both parties
The DFB and Red Bull are reportedly discussing an arrangement that would allow Klopp to take charge of Germany without the federation paying compensation. Under the proposed solution, Klopp would continue as a Red Bull brand ambassador while serving as Germany head coach. The reports claim that the arrangement would enable Red Bull to retain its association with Klopp while freeing him to lead the national team. The deal would also ease financial pressure on the DFB after the costs linked to Nagelsmann's departure and Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign.
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Long-term plans are taking shape
If talks in New York are successfully concluded, Klopp is expected to sign a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup. The same report states that this long-term agreement is the DFB's intention to build a stable project around Klopp as Germany look to restore their standing on the international stage.
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