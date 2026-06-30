'I would love to continue' - Julian Nagelsmann refusing to quit Germany post after 'bitter' World Cup exit at the hands of 'ultra defensive' Paraguay

Nagelsmann revealed he has already held initial discussions with DFB officials following Germany's elimination. While no decisions have been made over his future, he said the conversations were supportive rather than reactionary.

"They have talked to me gently, they comforted me, they’re not going to offer me an extension of my contract two minutes after I lost this match. They are not going to talk just after the defeat," he admitted.

"If we did a survey today in Germany people would not speak positively about me today. But in football you win some and you lose some, it’s always been that way, we haven’t really done much in this tournament to make people celebrate, but I have a lot of confidence that we could have done a better job.

"But I don’t think that everyone in Germany will agree with me staying on as manager of the Mannschaft. It was very difficult because they were ultra-defensive. We didn’t give enough. When you exit the World Cup after you play Paraguay then it is very bitter. If you do not score many goals then it is not enough. It is very hurtful."