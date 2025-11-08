Julian Alvarez addresses Barcelona transfer talk as La Liga giants eye Atletico Madrid star as Robert Lewandowski successor

Alvarez left Manchester City last summer in search of regular game time. The 25-year-old started 31 league games for the Cityzens in his final season at the Etihad Stadium, but was frequently dropped when both Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were fit.

While City would have preferred to keep the Argentine hitman, they were willing to sanction his sale, keeping in tune with their willingness to sell players who no longer wish to play for the club.

Leroy Sane was a key man for City following his 2016 arrival from Schalke, yet the Premier League giants were prepared to sell the winger in 2020 when Bayern Munich made their interest in the Germany international known. And City followed a similar path with Alvarez, who was key for the Cityzens as they won the treble in 2023.

Interest in his services last summer was rife, but it was Atletico who won the race to sign Alvarez. And Los Colchoneros face a battle to retain his services with Barcelona heavily linked with a move for the striker.