Jude Bellingham reveals thoughts on Jose Mourinho's appointment as Real Madrid manager & early summer transfer business

In the wake of England’s goalless draw with Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, Bellingham took a moment to look ahead to his club future at the Bernabeu. The midfielder was full of praise for the decision to bring Mourinho back to the Spanish capital, an appointment that has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Speaking on the prospect of working under the legendary tactician, Bellingham was clear about his enthusiasm.

"Mourinho is a top, top coach. I’m very happy," the 22-year-old stated after the game. The midfielder's endorsement comes at a time when Mourinho has reportedly been granted a level of transfer control rarely seen at the Bernabeu.