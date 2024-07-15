Jude Bellingham England Euro 2024Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'At some point we do have to deliver' - Jude Bellingham insists England must learn from Euro 2024 'heartbreak' to 'get over the line'

Jude BellinghamEnglandSpain vs EnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

England star Jude Bellingham admitted that the Three Lions will have to deliver results at some point.

  • Bellingham opened up on Euros final loss
  • Admitted team have to deliver for the fans
  • Refused to open up on Southgate's future
