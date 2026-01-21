'I know the truth' - Jude Bellingham explains new drinking celebration in dig at critics after scoring in Real Madrid's six-goal Champions League romp against Monaco

Bellingham got the perfect chance to respond to the critics on Wednesday and didn't disappoint as he scored Madrid's sixth goal of the evening. The 22-year-old took the opportunity to mimic taking a drink as his celebration, revealing after the game it was a joke aimed at his naysayers.

He told TNT Sports: "It feels like anyone now can get a camera, say what they want and the whole world just believes them with no evidence. I feel there's two ways you can take it. You can cry about it and moan, or you can just roll with it and enjoy it.

"[The gesture] was a bit of a joke back to the fans and to the people who say whatever they want. For me, I know the truth and I know what really goes on in my personal life. I know what I give to the game, what I give in the game and what I try to give to the team.

"All the outside noise doesn't really matter but it's nice to have a little joke.

"I've always said the fans pay their money, work all week and save up to come to Real Madrid games to support us so they're entitled to say what they want.

"This was the kind of performance we have to deliver more for our fans."