Joshua Zirkzee 'seen with tears in his eyes' in Old Trafford tunnel as Man Utd forward left devastated by brutal crowd reaction to his early substitution vs Newcastle
Joshua Zirkzee was reportedly spotted on the verge of tears after being substituted early in Manchester United's loss to Newcastle on Monday.
- Zirkzee ran down tunnel after Newcastle substitution
- Spotted welling up after being jeered off
- Man Utd fell to another defeat